Pakistan Army kills five Indian troops in LoC retaliatory fire

Soon after six Pakistani civilians sustained injuries in cross-border firing by Indian forces, Pakistan Army soldiers responded effectively, targeting Indian posts and killing five troops, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population, the military’s media wing said. Six people, including a woman and four children, were injured who were later shifted to a hospital. The wounded Pakistani civilians were identified as: Shabnam w/o Raqeeb Hussain Shah, age 35, resident of village Serian; Kashan s/o Raqeeb Hussain Shah, age 13, resident of village Serian; Faizan s/o Raqeeb Hussain Shah, age 6, resident of village Serian; Nisah d/o Shafique, age 14, resident of village Serian; Asifa d/o Shafique, age 10, resident of village Serian; and Shahid Hussain s/o Muhammad Hussain, age 28, resident of village Chafar.

The LoC violation by India is the latest in a series this week. On Monday, an elderly villager died and two women and three young boys were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in unrelenting ceasefire violations by the Indian troops.

A day later, the ISPR had announced that three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred due to unprovoked firing by the Indian army in Rakhchikri Sector in Rawalkot.