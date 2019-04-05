Chrissy and John Legend get matching tattoos

Veteran model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend are now wearing their hearts on their sleeves.

The two recently got matching tattoos that pay tribute to their family; Chrissy Teigen’s reads, “John – Luna – Miles” and John’s reads, “Chrissy – Luna – Miles.” The model and ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star and singer are parents to almost three-year-old daughter Luna Stephens and 10-month-old son Miles Stephens.

“Hey guys! Please do not talk to us unless you have tattoos,” Teigen joked on Instagram on Thursday. “We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families.”

Los Angeles tattoo artist Winter Stone tattooed the couple. Known for his precise fine line single needle tattoos, he had previously inked celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Emma Roberts, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

“Thank you thank you @winterstone,” Teigen wrote. “You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!”

“@chrissyteigen @johnlegend had so much fun tattooing you both!” the artist commented. “What an amazing loving couple, mom and dad you are! #tattoopeople #delicatelysharp”

Teigen and John Legend later jokingly promoted a mock reality show, Legends of Ink.

In addition to her family tribute ink, Teigen also received a tiny heart tattoo on her index finger.