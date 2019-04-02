Tappi taken into custody by Interpol

Sources within the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) confirmed that Owais Muzaffar alias Tappi, the foster brother of Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, had been taken into custody in Dubai and would be sent back to Pakistan.

Tappi is accused of abusing his authority and illegally alloting several hundred acres of land by the Malir river, which has reportedly cost the national treasury Rs33 billion.

Tappi is accused of illegal land allotment and money laundering.

An executive board of the National Accountability Bureau in August 2018 had granted approval for the launch of investigations in four different cases against Tappi, who was the Sindh local bodies’ minister during PPP’s tenure.

In December, the then Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had summoned Tappi, who was accused of illegal occupation of several plots in Shah Latif Town by its residents.