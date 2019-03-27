Govt welcomes SC’s decision

supreme courtHours after the Supreme Court granted bail to former premier Nawaz Sharif for six weeks on Tuesday, Prime Minister said that his government respects court decisions.

The premier, who was informed about the top court’s decision on Nawaz’s petition while he was charring a meeting of the federal cabinet, said, “We had already directed that Nawaz be provided all medical facilities.”

“The courts and institutions in the country are independent,” he stated and added that he is praying for Nawaz’s health.

Speaking at a news conference following the federal cabinet meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the decision of the apex court had been welcomed.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision. We have always said that court decisions will be accepted and implemented. There is no other option as court decisions have to be implemented.”

Chaudhry added that the narrative of Nawaz Sharif has been exposed. “He says there is no illness but mental tension in the prison. The chief justice asked a question that other prisoners also have this tension, so what should be done about them?”

Chaudhry added that the decision to not let Nawaz Sharif travel abroad was positive.

“The prime minister has already offered Nawaz Sharif to receive treatment form a doctor and hospital of his choice. He has the capability of calling a doctor from abroad.”

He, however, said that the use of the term ‘bail’ seemed inappropriate for the “six-week-long leave” PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had been granted by the Supreme Court.