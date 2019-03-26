Sir: The recent horrific attack on mosque in New Zealand is a direct evidence of tragic anti-Islam sentiment. In this brutal attack, 49 innocent people have senselessly died, with so many seriously injured.

The attack is not only the latest example of Islamophobia, but also the clear indication of rising racism. The anti-Islam hatred that motivated the attack has rapidly started to take over Western communities like a cancer.

After this mosque carnage in New Zealand, the whole Muslim world has received severe and harsh setback. It has brought the Muslim community under the dark shadows of fear, horror and profound sadness. The attack served as a further warning on the obvious dangers of hate and intolerance against Muslims, it must be dealt with hard-handedness.

The will to address such anti-Islam elements and seriousness of 57-nations OIC is highly appreciated in this regard. It is the need of an hour for the whole Muslim community to stand on one platform against such anti-Muslims elements.

The international principles of the protection of religions and their places must be brought into actions to cut the roots of Islamophobia. Besides, every religion that must be limited to its people and worship places is of crucial importance of today’s time. Moreover, the whole international community must stand with Muslims to sustain peace, love and harmony throughout world.

However, if above concrete and pragmatic steps are not taken seriously; it would further add fuel to the fire of such horrific anti-Islam sentiments. Then, the whole world would be on the verge of wars and massive destruction.

DR KAMRAN MUSTAFA KOREJO

Shikarpur