‘Jeevay jeevay Pakistan’ singer passes away at 67

Renowned singer Shahnaz Begum who sang notable patriotic songs like “Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhe” and “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan – passed away in Bangladesh at the age of 67.

She died from a cardiac failure in Dhaka. She is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter. Her funeral prayers were offered after Zuhr prayers on Sunday.

Shahnaz Begum was born on January 2, 1952 in Dhaka and sang for both Bangladeshi and Pakistani films. Her famous patriotic songs are ‘Sohni dharti Allah rakhe’ and ‘Jeevay jeevay Pakistan’

She’s the recipient of the Ekushey Padak in 1992 and Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the film Chhutir Phande.

