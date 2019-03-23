Abida Parveen’s soulful performance enthrals audience at Governor’s House

Lahore: Pakistan’s first interest-free crowd funding platform with Zain Ashraf Mughal at the helm, hosted Pakistan’s most exclusive night of the year, Seed Out Sufi Night 2019, featuring the legendary Sufi icon Abida Parveen on Friday.

The attendees showed up in support of alleviating poverty which included representatives from numerous local businesses, companies and organisations, including artists, musicians and celebrities.

The event was hosted by television and film personalities Ahsan Khan and Ayesha Sana.

The grand event highlighted Pride of Performance Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) and Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) recipient Abida Parveen as the phenomenal music icon of the night as she gave a rare Lahori performance giving the attendees an emotional and transformative experience and Seed Out Chief Executive Officer Zain Ashraf Mughal as the speaker. Performances featured elegant cultural Sufi dances and together everyone celebrated the remarkable success of 600 entrepreneurs amidst four cities across Pakistan by Seed Out. This annual fundraiser brought the crème de la crème of Lahore all under one roof with an exquisite dinner to conclude the night.

The goal of the night was to inspire everyone to spread the word and donate to alleviate poverty in the country.