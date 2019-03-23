Modi and Imran exchange ‘wishes’ on Pakistan Day

In another sign of a potential thaw after a dangerous sequence of events between the two countries sent tensions soaring, Islamabad and New Delhi on Friday exchanged ‘thoughtful’ wishes on the eve of the Pakistan Day being celebrated in Pakistan with renewed commitment towards peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said he has received a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the latter extended ‘greetings and best wishes’ to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the Pakistan Day. “It is time that the people of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence,” Modi said in the message, according to a tweet by Prime Minister Khan.

The Indian prime minister’s message prompted a quick response from his Pakistani counterpart. “I welcome PM Modi’s message to our people. As we celebrate Pakistan Day, I believe it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India to address & resolve all issues, esp the central issue of Kashmir, & forge a new relationship based on peace & prosperity for all our people,” PM Imran said in a tweet in response to Modi’s message.

The Pakistan Day is observed on March 23 every year to commemorate the passage of Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 when the Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

This is another amicable engagement between the two countries since the February 14 Pulwama attack, following which the nuclear-armed neighbours even came to the brink of war.

However, Indian High Commission in Islamabad has announced not to attend the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23 (today).

The high commission in a statement said that no representative of the Indian mission will attend any government ceremony on Saturday.

Pakistan as the host country invited the Indian diplomats according to the diplomatic traditions to witness the Pakistan Day parade.

Indian defence attaché and senior diplomats had last year attended the parade on the invitation of the Pakistani government.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir will be the guest of honour at the Pakistan Day parade this time around.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian government has also decided not to send any official representative to attend the Pakistan Day celebrations scheduled to be held at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday (today). According to Indian media reports, the New Delhi has decided not to send its representatives due to Pakistan High Commission’s invitation to the Hurriyat Conference leaders in the ceremony.

Published in Daily Times, March 23rd 2019.