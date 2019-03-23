Nation to celebrate Pakistan Day today with traditional zeal

The nation is all set to celebrate Pakistan Day on Saturday (today) with traditional zeal and a renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

The day is observed on March 23 every year to commemorate the passage of Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 when the Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country. National flag will be hoisted on all major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and the security forces will conduct march past. Various jets belonging to Army Aviation and Pakistan Air Force will demonstrate aerobatic feats for the audience. Similarly, combat and attack helicopters as well as skydivers of airborne units from the three armed forces will also showcase their skills.

The parade will also showcase cultures of all the four provinces. Cultural delegates and floats from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will feature during the ceremony.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad will be the guest of honour at the parade. President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, ministers, members of the parliament, the three services chiefs and diplomats will also witness the parade.

Defence Minister of Azerbaijan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Bahrain and government officials from Oman will also attend the ceremony.

Various contingents from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkey will participate in the parade.

An investiture ceremony will also be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the evening where the president will confer civil awards on individuals demonstrating feats in different fields of science and arts.

One hundred and seventy-one personalities, including some foreigners, have been selected for this year’s awards.

Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television as well as private TV channels will air special programmes to highlight the struggle of the forefathers for a separate homeland as well as the importance of the day.

Pakistani missions abroad as well different organizations and societies will also arrange functions and ceremonies to commemorate the day to inculcate a spirit for the progress, prosperity and defence of the country.

