French Open Tennis Championships prize money increased

PARIS: French Open prize money will increase by eight per cent at this year’s tournament to 42.661 million euros ($48.6 million). The French Tennis Federation says the men’s and women’s champions will receive 2.3 million euros ($2.62 million), an increase of 4.55 per cent from last year. Runners-up will receive 1.18 million euros ($1.34 million), a 5.36 per cent increase. The biggest jump was 15 percent for those reaching the first round. They now get 46,000 euros (about $52,000), while quarter-finalists get roughly nine per cent more at 415,000 euros ($473,000). Players who go out in the third round of qualifying, failing to make the main draw, will receive 24,000 euros ($27,000), an increase of 14.29 per cent. The men’s and women’s doubles champions will get 580,000 euros ($660,000) and finalists 290,000 euros ($330,000) both receiving about 3.5 per cent more than last year.