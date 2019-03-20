Rising cardiac arrests

Sir: Various studies reveal that 30 to 40 percent of deaths in Pakistan are due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD) that claim over 200,000 lives every year in our country.

There are a number of risk factors associated with heart disease and stroke but the major ones are tobacco and alcohol. Moreover, high blood-pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity, stress and unhealthy diets are also among the major cause of deaths.

It is also learnt that tension, anxiety angriness and less sleep ie 6-8 hours may be harmful for your heart even 30 minutes moderate-intensity activity five times per week reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke and keeps your heart young.

Physical activity does not need to exercise. Other activities such as doing household chores count – spend the day gardening or ask the children to help with the cleaning; playing outdoor games with the children, taking stairs, cycling to work etc. Being active is beneficial to your blood pressure, blood lipid levels, blood glucose levels, blood clotting factors, the health of blood vessels and inflammation.

HEEMINA RIAZ

Kech

Published in Daily Times, March 21st 2019.