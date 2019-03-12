Govt has begun balloting for Hajj Scheme 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Govt has started balloting for applications for Hajj Scheme 2019 in Islamabad today. The applicants can view the results of balloting on the official site of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. However, the relevant department will inform the successful candidates via SMS or the candidates can check their application’s status online at: http://application.inquiry.hajjinfo.org/

In 2019, 184,210 Pakistanis are allowed to perform Hajj. As many as 184210 people are due to perform Hajj on from Pakistan this year with 107526 pilgrims on government scheme and 71684 on private scheme.

The 2019 Hajj Policy shows that the pilgrims will pay Rs 436,975 for Hajj and Rs 19,451 as additional charges for sacrificing the animals.