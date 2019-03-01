Pakistan to boycott OIC session: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that Pakistan will boycott the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi.

In his speech in parliament he said that Pakistan has conveyed reservations about Sushma Swaraj’s presence at the OIC meeting.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “India is neither a member of OIC nor an observer. He added “The host country had invited the Indian foreign minister as a guest speaker for one inaugural session. I have spoken to the UAE minister and apprised him of Pakistan’s reservations and told him that he should have spoken to us before inviting Swaraj”.