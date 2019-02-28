Fiction or Not?

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets on wednesday. PAF captured pilot Abhinandan, Wing Commander of India Air Force (IAF). People are not really aware that his father had foreseen this incident.

Abhinandan’s father Air Marshal S Varthaman was a consultant for a Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai. In that movie an IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan and was kept as the prisoner of war for the forces. Even in the film the jet crashed in Pakistan and the surviving pilot was taken as the prisoner of war.

This movie was produced in 2017 in which an actor Karthi played the role of IAF pilot and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. The movie further shows that how the Protagonist recalls his time in India.

This is something not so common because the father of the pilot must not have predicted the movie turning in to a real life story of his own son.