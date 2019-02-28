Pakistan is willing to consider returning the Indian Air Force pilot: SM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is willing to consider returning the Indian Air Force pilot if it means to de-escalation the tense situation. He was talking to a private news channel on Thursday.

Qureshi said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is ready to hold a telephonic conversation with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

He further added that “I will evaluate the dossier with an open heart and then see if talks will be held on that”.

Tension between the neighboring countries are high since Feb 14, when a suicide bomber killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary troops. India accused Pakistan for the act, but Pakistan has strongly denied it and offered assistance in investigation to India.

Recently Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down two Indian aircrafts. And captured a pilot alive. Now India is demanding his safe return.