DUBAI: Multans Sultans revived their dwindling fortunes after scoring six wickets victory over holders Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League at Dubai International Stadium here on Tuesday night. Action resumed in the six-team league after a day’s rest as fast bowler Daniel Christian (3-19), left-arm spinner Nauman (2-14), rookie paceman Mohammad Ilyas (2-21) and veteran spinner Shahid Afridi (2-37) blow away the defending champions for 121 all out in 17.4 overs after they were put into bat. Multan then rode on a mature innings of 46 by opener Umer Siddiq off 45 balls with five boundaries and a six to overhaul the target in 18.1 overs for their only second win in six games. They had lost four games and were in the relegation zone. Siddiq made sure the good work by bowlers is not spoiled as he put on 54 with James Vince who made 17-ball 28 with five boundaries.

Earlier, Islamabad never got going, losing Cameroon Delport in Ilays’s first over. Luke Ronchi hit a 16-ball 32 with six boundaries and a six before becoming rookie paceman Ilyas’s second wicket. Samit Patel with 20 and Asif Ali (12-ball 22 with three sixes) looked good initially but both threw away good starts with one shot too many. Afridi dismissed Patel and Hussain Talat for eight. Christian removed Asif, Rumman Raees (naught) and Mohammad Musa (two) to dismiss Islamabad in 17.4 overs.

Brief scores:

Islamabad United 121 all out in 17.4 overs (L Ronchi 32, D Christian 3-19)

Multan Sultans 122-4 in 18.1 overs ( Umar Siddiq 46).

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.