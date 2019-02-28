MCC to recognise women’s achievements on honours board at Lord’s

Women will now figure on the iconic Lord’s honour board following the 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club’s decision to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket too. Previously, only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches found a mention on the boards at the home and away dressing rooms at Lord’s. The change is a part of MCC’s refurbishment drive at the ‘Home of Cricket’ ahead of the 2019 season. The new addition means Sarah Taylor, Claire Taylor and Caroline Atkins will be among the England women to have their names immortalised for scoring ODI centuries at Lord’s, with Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole featuring on the bowlers’ board. Shrubsole famously picked up 6 for 46 as England pipped India in a thrilling 2017 women’s World Cup final.

Among those who will now feature on the board after missing out for all these years are Michael Atherton, Ricky Ponting and Muttiah Muralitharan, who all made the grade in ODIs but not in Tests. But Sachin Tendulkar, who had a highest score of 37 in five Tests and 30 in three ODIs at Lord’s, continued to miss out. Tendulkar’s only century at the venue – 125 for Rest of the World against MCC — came in an exhibition game played in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales. “We are delighted to now be able to recognise the same achievements for One-Day Internationals as we have done for Test Matches for many years,” Guy Lavender, MCC chief executive and secretary, said. “This is a landmark moment for Lord’s, with women’s cricket now documented in the dressing rooms for the first time.”

