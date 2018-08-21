Will join treason trial if provided security: Musharraf

Former president Pervez Musharraf on Monday sought presidential-level security to appear before a special court hearing treason case against him.

As a two-member special court took up the high treason case against former military ruler, his lawyer Akhtar Shah told the court that his client wanted to appear before court but on assurances that he would be given presidential security by the Defence Ministry.

“Musharraf’s life is in danger. There had been two attempts on his life: once in the Islamabad court and the other in Quetta during the Akbar Bugti case hearing, Akhtar Shah contended.

At this, Justice Nazar Akbar said: “There is a non-bailable warrant out against Musharraf, so to provide him security is the government’s responsibility.”

The former president is facing high treason charges for suspending the constitution on Nov 3, 2007 – an offence for which he was indicted by the special court on March 31, 2014. That same year, the state prosecution laid down all its evidence but the progress in the case slowed down due to the former military ruler having filed multiple petitions against his trial at the appellate forum.

In March 2016, he left the country for Dubai to “seek medical treatment” and hasn’t returned since.

Regarding the federal government’s request to wrap up the case quickly, Justice Yawar observed: “It is necessary to record Musharraf’s statement.”

The prosecution told the court that Musharraf had failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

Justice Yawar noted: “What we have to see is that whether a trial can be held in Musharraf’s absence. And the question is that can the absconder’s counsel appear in the court.”

The court then adjourned the case until August 27 and summoned the interior secretary to appear before the court on the next hearing.

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.