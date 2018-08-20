“Mourinho will be sacked by Christmas” says Lee Sharpe

Old Trafford is the place where many zeroes became heroes and many heroes became zeroes. In Mourinho’s case it was the latter one.

Mourinho who had the world at his feet in Chelsea is not getting schooled by average teams in Manchester United. He had a miserable season last year and then he also got trashed four-nil by Liverpool in the off-season campaign. Despite all that Mourinho was given another chance but it doesn’t look like if Mourinho is going to learn something from all this.

Although he had a legit excuse of not been able to sign some good players but still United on cards is not a week team. Keeping in mind the team Sir Alex won the title with.

The former Mancehster United star believes that Jose will be sacked by Christmas. It seems quite obvious keeping in mind that last match against Brighton and also the fact that Zidane is free these days.

Sharpe looked quite disappointed on Jose’s recent performance. He said “Mourinho is the wrong man for the job.

“When he came to Chelsea the first time he was quite charming and fun, but not he just seems dour and fed up.

Talking about the lack of new signings this season, he said “He’s moaned about nog signing new players and not bigging up the ones he’s got.”

He also said that Mourinho lack exciting football. He further added “The football’s not entertaining and what makes it twice as bad is that their two biggest rivals, Man City and Liverpool, do play exciting football.

“His negative style does not fit in with the expansive football United fans want. I think he’ll be gone before Christmas.”

He added that Mourinho also failed to manage the team property and that is why players are unable to perform under his leadership.

“I do not think Mourinho has handled the Pogba situation very well.

“It was the same with Luke Shaw before that. Any views should be kept in-house and not appear in the press.

“Every player who played for Sir Alex Ferguson whether they liked him or not, respected him because you knew that any graveness would not be aired in the press.”

Everything which Sharpe mentioned really makes sense because ever world class players like Pogba are failing to perform under his leadership.