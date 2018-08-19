Anil Kapoor to share screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor is appearing in a movie together with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor for the first time in the history of Indian cinema. He also will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Sonam Kapoor in the movie “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga”, which will be out later this year.

Harshvardhan Kapoor who has previously played his part in fimls like “Bombay Velvet” and “Mirzya” will now be shooting for his debut movie of an Olympic Gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra in biopic that is planned to release in January.

Harshvardhan said, “From September 15, I will start preparing for my role in the film and then, we will start shooting of the film in January. Basically, Abhinav won gold at the Olympics in 10-meter air rifle event so, we have set up a shooting range and I will be shooting about five months every day with the rifle.”



The actor further added, “My father (Anil Kapoor) will also spend a lot of time with them because he plays my father in the film so, like Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, it will be another journey.”

Abhinav Bindra is known for being the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics when he won the 10m Air Rifle event during the 2008 games in Beijing, China.