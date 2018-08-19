UK Customs officials apprehend PIA employee over recovery of 12 smartphones

LONDON: UK Customs officials arrested on Saturday a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employee after the recovery of at least twelve smartphones from his possession during a random search carried at the Heathrow Airport, a PIA spokesperson confirmed the news.

According to the PIA spokesperson the employee, identified as a flight steward Shahbaz, was asked to step off from the carrier before the flight was cleared for take-off. The flight in question was PIA’s PK-758.

Shehbaz is under UK Customs officials’ custody, the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson further added that PIA will make its strategy after the British authorities issue their report regarding the incident.

The PIA employee is currently under investigation.