Students, teachers protest against closure of school in Naundero

NAUNDERO: Teachers, students and their parents staged protest on Tuesday over the closure of Irteza Public School which has been closed since last five months on the orders of Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) Secretary Naheed Shah.

The school, where 500 male and female students are enrolled, was established under SEF program ten years ago near the Benazir Bhutto Stadium.

The teachers and the parents of students demanded the school be open as soon as possible.

“All funds of the school have been seized and the school has been made dysfunctional since last five months,” said the disgruntled teachers.

“SEF has seized funds and ordered closure of the school,” teachers said adding “we have not even been paid our monthly salaries since then.”

“200 girls and 300 boys are enrolled in the school,” the protesters said, adding that if school remains closed all the students will be rendered illiterate.

The parents participating in the protest said “our kids were getting education in front of our doors right of which has been denied now”. They demanded the SEF authorities to reconsider their decision and order its reopening.

They also urged Sindh government and other higher authorities to take notice of the matter.