Safety standards for swings must be ensured: Rizvi

A high-level meeting held here on Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s Office with caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi in the chair, reviewed different steps regarding cleanliness in cities and maintaining safety standards for swings on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi said that best cleanliness arrangements should be made in cities on Eid days and implementation on action plan devised for maintaining cleanliness should also be ensured. A good administration should take steps with prior estimates, he said.

“Instead of depending upon the presentations, people will calculate the performance of departments concerned with their practical steps,” he said.

The departments concerned should, therefore, play their proactive role in general cleanliness of the cities, he said. The citizens will be facilitated through best cleanliness arrangements and they should also be realised about their societal obligations for maintaining their environment neat and clean. He said the line departments should remain fully vigilant and active for cleanliness in small cities as well.

The caretaker chief minister said that safety standards for swings installed at public parks and other recreational places should be ensured at every cost. Precautionary measures should be adopted and the line departments as well as the administration should give special attention in this regard.

Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi said that administration should ensure implementation on the devised safety plan before permitting the installation of swings and instructions issued to the administration should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Local Government secretary and Urban Development gave a briefing about cleanliness arrangements and safety of swings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Rangers DG calls on CM

Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the services of officers and personnel of Rangers for maintaining peace and defending the frontiers of the country.

The caretaker chief minister expressed these views while talking to Punjab Rangers Director General (DG) Major Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat, who called on him at Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday. The chief minister said that the services of Rangers in national security and improving the law and order situation were praiseworthy.

Dr Rizvi said that peace was harbinger of development and prosperity and the caretaker government was fully committed to holding free and fair elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

Published in Daily Times, June 13th 2018.