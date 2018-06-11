SSOG distributes Eid gifts among students and people of Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: The Sambara Scouts Open Group (SSOG) on Sunday distributed Eid-ul-Fitr gifts among the students of primary school and poverty-stricken people of the Shikarpur district in a ceremony held at Divisional Boy Scouts Headquarters.

Reportedly, the SSOG chief patron and former member of national assembly (MNA) Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Jatoi was the chief guest on the occasion.

“Rendering services for the cause of humanity is superior to all other services in the world, and SSOG has been striving to support and serve the ailing humanity by organising such events,” Ibrahim Jatoi said while expressing his views with satisfaction.

The SSOG founding member Shoukat Baloch vowed to continue efforts for the destitute people and primary grade students.

“The programme aims to serve as an event of happiness ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr for the poor people,” he added.

Besides, Zahid Ahmed Pahore, Advocate Zahid Ali Pahore, and a large number of students and people were present on the occasion.

Published in Daily Times, June 11th 2018.