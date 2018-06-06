CJP takes notice of attack on journalist Asad Kharral

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar recognised the attack on senior journalist and television anchorperson Asad Kharal reportedly by ‘masked men’, near Allama Iqbal Airport on Wednesday.

Justice Nisar also directed the Punjab inspector general, to file a report on the assault within 24 hours.

The assault took place when Kharal was heading home from the airport, and on the way, his car was intercepted by another vehicle. Following that, he was taken out of his car and attacked.

Some news reports claimed that since Asad Kharal previously spoke against the government, the people responsible for the incident were related to the former ruling party of Pakistan.

The attack was condemned by political bigwigs including as former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto among others, who deeply condemned the attack on Twitter.

Along with them, senior journalists such as Hamid Mir, Salman Masood and Omar Quraishi also censured the act.