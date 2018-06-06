Asghar Khan case: SC orders correspondents to submit written replies till June 9

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered Nawaz Sharif, Javed Hashmi along with other 29 respondents to submit written replies till June 9 in Asghar Khan case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar while heading a three-member bench resumed hearing of the implementation of Asghar Khan verdict case.

Earlier, Nisar had questioned of Nawaz’s absence despite the issued court notices.

During the hearing, Attorney General (AG) informed the court that Nawaz Sharif was waiting for his counsel to represent him. The court granted more time to Nawaz to seek legal counsel.

CJP directed that a seperate reply will be sought from Sharif for every date, stating that “Nawaz will be investigated at every cost”.

The court adjourned the hearing until June 12.

Earlier on Saturday SC had issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, senior politician Javed Hashmi, former ISI chief Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani, National Accountability Bureau director general and officials from the Federal Investigation Agency and 19 other civilians in the Asghar Khan case.

On June 2, CJP Nisar was irked by Nawaz Sharif’s absence, stating that court orders must be complied with.

The court had also questioned hashmi regarding the money, to which he had responded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB ) had acquitted him from corruption charges after a 5 year long trial.

On October 19, 2012, the Supreme Court issued a 141-page verdict, ordering legal proceedings against Gen (r) Aslam Beg and Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani in a case filed 16 years ago by former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan.

Khan, who passed away in January this year, was represented in the Supreme Court by renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

Khan had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 alleging that the two senior army officers and then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto’s defeat in the polls.

The investigation is yet to conclude.