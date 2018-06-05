Under which law was Shehbaz given a bullet proof car: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Tuesday raised questions over provision of bullet proof car to former chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif.

During the hearing of a suo moto notice case against utilization of luxury vehicles by federal and provincial ministers and government officers beyond entitlement, CJP Nisar questioned “under which law was Shehbaz Sharif given a bullet proof car?”

Upon CJP’s question, the chief secretary informed the court that CM Shehbaz was provided security as he faced security threats.

Nisar to this, remarked “Please tell us where it says that a bullet proof car should be given to those facing security threats.”

He further lashed out over the installation of check points outside Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence.

Chief secretary informed the court that the check points had been removed from outside the former CM’s house and the space was being used for parking.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Nayyar Abbas Rizvi presented a report before the court pertaining to the utilization of 56 luxury vehicles were in use of ministers in Balochistan out of which 49 had been retrieved.

SC directed former ministers to return the cars by tonight or else a fine of Rs 100,000 annually will be imposed. However, if the ministers fail to return the vehicles by this week, the fine will be raised up to Rs 200,000 per day.

AAG further informed the court that 105 luxury vehicles were in the use of federal government and the cabinet out of which only 3 are left to be recovered.

CJP Nisar ruled that use of bullet proof cars will not be allowed in election campaigns for the general elections 2018.