Prison sentence awaits Nawaz: PAT leader Tahir ul Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Tahir-ul-Qadri claimed on Sunday that a prison sentence awaited Nawaz Sharif, and it was only a matter of time before the former Prime Minister would find himself behind bars.

The maverick PAT leader was speaking to the media at Lahore’s airport after arriving from Canada, and claimed that Nawaz Sharif was making political statements in response to the questions the accountability court had asked him.

“Nawaz started making political speeches in reply to the questions of the accountability court,” Qadri said.

Qadri also critcised Nawaz Sharif’s new found slogan of ‘respect the vote’ and questioned why Nawaz had taken up this claim after the Supreme Court had disqualified him.

The PAT leader, however, added that Pakistan would not be able to solve its problems simply by arresting the Sharif family, and called for Shehbaz Sharif to be held accountable as well.

“A corrupt system developed to loot the country. Shahbaz Sharif and his accomplices should be held accountable,” he said.

Qadri also said that Parliament’s decision to change the nomination papers for the upcoming elections stemmed from legislators’ dishonesty.