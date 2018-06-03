Urwa exposes Swara Bhasker’s duplicity against Pakistan



Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane slammed Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker for her dual statements about Pakistan.

In a recent interview with CNN News18, film critic Rajeev Masand, Veere Di Wedding star Swara Bhasker was asked about her film’s ban in Pakistan and she responded by calling the country a ‘failing state.’

She stated, “For some reason, I have to keep answering for that. I don’t know why people think I’m a spokesperson for the Pakistani government. What do you expect from a state that’s run by Sharia Laws?”

“They’re a non-secular state. I’m not surprised at all. Why should we hold up Pakistan, which is a failing state, I don’t understand why we keep taking pleasure and feeling a sense of self-worth from all the silly things that happen in Pakistan. Apologies to all my Pakistani friends right now. Rest assured, Pakistanis have way worse vocabulary than we do. I know,” she further said.

Pakistani actress Urwa took it to social media and expressed her opinion in a series of tweets.

Hocane reminded Swara that in 2015 she referred to Pakistan as the best country she ever visited.

Pakistan is the country that you @ReallySwara referred to,in 2015, as the “Best country you have ever visited” and it has only gotten better in the last few years in every aspect along with when it comes to having bigger hearts and welcoming our guests . 1/3 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

She further said that on this spree of empowering women, she has become a bitter person, moreover, she added that these odds were coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films.

2/3 While you’re on this spree of empowering women,i must say you’ve become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let’s not talk about women empowerment. — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

She concluded by saying that all these contradictory statements show her as an ignorant person. “It is not a failing state for sure but you come across as a ‘Failing Human Being,” she added.

3/3 This only reflects on u as an ignorant person who is also quiet contradictory in her own statements. It’s not a failing state for sure but u come across as a “Failing Human Being” !!! @ReallySwara From the citizen of the Phenomenal Pakistan 🇵🇰 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

Earlier this week, the film starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania was banned in Pakistan due to its “vulgar content”.