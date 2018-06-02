SC orders to register case against Hamza Shehbaz for ‘threatening’ Ayesha Ahad

LAHORE: During the hearing at Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore registry, Chief Justice (CJP) Saqib Nisar ordered to file a case against PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz for threatening Ayesha Ahad today (Saturday).

Senior PML-N member Khawaja Salman Rafique was present during the hearing. He was asked about the location of Hamza Shahbaz by the court. However, Punjab Advocate General Arif Nawaz Khan informed the court that PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is currently aboard and will be back in a few days.

Later on, the court also ordered to provide security to Ayesha Ahad.

Previously, It was claimed by Ayesha Ahad that she married Hamza Shahbaz in 2010. She had added that she will present all the evidence against him in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, Hamza Shahbaz’s spokesperson had responded to allegations made by Ayesha Ahad and said that whatever she said in the press conference is nothing but lies.