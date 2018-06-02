ECP summons emergency meeting after LHC annuls changes in notification papers

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called an emergency meeting on Saturday after the Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified parliament’s prepared nomination papers.

ECP will not issue the nomination papers from today (Saturday), contrary to its previous announcement, because of a Lahore High Court (LHC) ruling, which recommends certain changes in the papers.

Earlier on Friday, LHC had dismissed a recent amendment in the nomination papers and ordered ECP to prepare new nomination papers which should be in line with the Constitution and Election Act 2017. The court advised the Commission to add the requirements of article 62 and 63.

Moreover, the LHC on Friday had said that the information sought from the intending candidates in the nomination papers was insufficient. The court asked the ECP to improve the questionnaire about the assets of the candidates.