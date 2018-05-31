Hassan Askari, former IG KP Nasir Durrani PTI’s new nominees for Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE: After its U-turn on supporting Nasir Khan Khosa for the position of Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Thursday) nominated analyst Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi and former Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as its candidates for Punjab’s interim CM position.

Punjab Assembly opposition leader, Mehmmod-ur-Rasheed claimed that these names were a consensus of the party and hoped that he would be able to discuss these names with Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

PTI has suggested the names of reknowned writer and Analyst Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi and Nasir Durrani as Caretaker CM of Punjab — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 31, 2018

Dr. Hassan is a renowned analyst who holds a Doctorate in political science from the University of Pennsylvania, while Mr. Durrani served as KP’s IG.

The PTI had constituted a committee on Thursday to discuss possible replacements for Nasir Khan Khosa. The committee comprised party heavyweights Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Shafqat Mehmood, Mehmood-ur Rasheed, Aleem Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and former governor Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar.

The new nominations come after the PTI withdrew its support for Nasir Khan Khosa on Wednesday. PTI leader Rasheed claimed that the party’s decision to withdraw support for Khosa was an immature decision and was a result of the party not doing its ‘homework’ on the interim setup.

The PML-N, meanwhile, had dismissed the PTI’s about turn and instead claimed that Nasir Khosa would be the new CM.

Khosa, however, chose to excuse himself from the position.