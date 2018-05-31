Interior Ministry seeks to block ex-dictator Musharraf’s CNIC, Passport

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Thursday requested the National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA) to block former President and dictator Pervez Musharraf’s Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

The former President’s passport would become invalid as well automatically if his CNIC is blocked.

The Interior Ministry made this request in a letter it wrote to NADRA at the behest of a special court that is hearing treason cases against the former military chief.

The special court recently directed the incumbent government to take steps for Musharraf’s arrest and to block his CNIC and passport.

The Ministry, in turn, gave absconder Musharraf a week to hand himself in, after which the ministry would move to block his CNIC and passport.

The move will also result in the former President’s bank accounts in Pakistan being frozen.

The dictator was indicted in March 2014 in a case that held him guilty for violating Pakistan’s constitution.

Musharraf, meanwhile, left for abroad on March 18, 2016 on the pretense that he was not well and was seeking treatment abroad. Musharraf has since then been absconding in the case.