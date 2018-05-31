Delimitations in four more districts declared void

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday nullified delimitation in four more constituencies–Kasur, Sheikhupura, Ghotki and Kharan and referred the matter back to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Aamer Farooq was presiding over a single bench of the High Court, which reserved its verdict in petitions that challenged delimitations in six districts that included Haripur, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bannu and Chakwal.

The Court, meanwhile, rejected petitions against delimitation in the districts of Khanewal, Chiniot, Kurram Agency, Rajanpur, Mansehra, Swabi, Jacobabad, Gujranwala and Umer Kot.

In nearly forty applications the court has heard, it has held void delimitation in nearly eight constituencies which include Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, Jhelum, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Lower Dir and Batgram.

The IHC claimed delimitation in these districts was against the rules.

The ECP had earlier said that elections would still be held on the 25th of July, and the IHC’s verdicts would not lead to any delays in the general elections.