Special Branch cop shot dead in DI Khan

Armed men gunned down a policeman of Special Branch on Monday and escaped the scene.

According to details, armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets at special branch official, identified as Hayatullah, opposite to State Life building in Dera Ismail Khan, killing him on the spot.

The assailants managed to escape after committing the murder.

The body was shifted to a hospital for an autopsy. Police said that the incident seemed to be an outcome of personal enmity. However, a case was registered into the incident and investigation was kicked off.

