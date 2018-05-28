Pakistan fined for slow over rate during England Test

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday fined Pakistan cricket team for slow over rate during Lord’s test against England – which Pakistan won comprehensively by 9-wickets.

The ICC said in a press release that the decision to impose a fine on Pakistan team was taken by the match referees after they found Pakistan 3-overs short during the allotted time.

The ICC Code of Conduct article 2.5.1, related to minor over-related offences, says that the players are fined 10 percent of their match fee for every over bowled after the allotted time duration, while also according to the article, the captain is fined double.

According to the article, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was fined 60 percent of his match fee, while the others were fined 30 percent each.