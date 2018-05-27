Abbas leads Pakistan to 9-wicket win over England at Lord’s

LONDON: A young Pakistani side impressed the audiences on Sunday as they defeated hosts England by 9 wickets in first Test of a two-match series at Lord’s.

After dominating the hosts with the bowl, and impressing with the bat in the first innings of the Test match, Pakistan were made to chase a minimal target of 64.

England started the Day 4 with a 50+ run lead and with 4 wickets in hand. Middle order batsmen Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess both scored 50 odd runs, giving the hosts some hope of turning things around.

However, Pakistan’s pace-trio of Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Abbas and Hasan Ali made sure no stone was left unturned as they sent the remaining 4 batsman back to the pavilion while giving only 7-runs.

England won the toss and elected to bat first, but were bowled out for 184 courtesy some fine spells of bowling by the young Pakistani pacers. In reply, Pakistan scored 363/9. Trailing by 179 runs in second innings, England managed to score 242 and set up a target of 242 for the visitors.