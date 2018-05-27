Youths begin ‘Hepatitis Free Sindh’ campaign

SHIKARPUR: The youths of Shikarpur on Saturday decided to initiate a campaign entitled ‘Hepatitis Free Sindh’ in a meeting held at Divisional Boy Scouts Headquarter.

Speaking on the occasion, they termed Hepatitis as a killer disease that claimed a large number of lives.

They vowed to formulate a strategy to compel health authorities to take serious measures against the disease has been spreading due to many reasons and the campaign is part of that strategy.

Besides, notables, social activists and philanthropists fully supported the campaign and pledged that such programmes aim to urge the health department to take essential measures for the infected patients and control the spread of the disease, respectively. The youths of Shikarpur collected a donation of Rs8 million for Fahad Managi, a poor student, who required a liver transplant.

After such a successful initiative, they decided to initiate a campaign entitled “Hepatitis Free Sindh”.

Meanwhile, the people of Shikarpur have lauded their efforts and ensured their support for the social cause.

Published in Daily Times, May 27th 2018.