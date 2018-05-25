Maryam resumes recording statement in Avenfield reference for the second day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday resumed recording her statement for the second day in Avenfield properties reference case.

The Sharif family appeared before the accountability court to record their statements respectively.

Earlier on Thursday Maryam had submitted her response to 46 out of the 128 questions of the accountability court. During her statement recording, Maryam had termed the Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and its report irrelevant in Avenfield reference case.

The PML-N leader had informed the court that the JIT report was deemed inadmissible by the Supreme Court (SC) as evidence, therefore, SC’s directive to initiate reference cases on grounds of the JIT report was worth questioning when the JIT report itself was not made part of any reference as evidence.

Maryam, also criticized the formation and members of the JIT as Nawaz had earlier done.

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary reference cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).