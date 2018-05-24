UK-Pakistani politician felicitated

Labour Party senior member and Councilor Oldham Council Kaiser Rehman has congratulated Arooj Shah, the newly elected Deputy Leader of Oldham Council, and assured her of complete support in the fulfillment of official responsibilities.

In a statement issued here, Kaiser Rehman said that Arooj Shah is the first-ever Asian deputy leader of council in England. “She has made the British-Pakistani community proud with her achievements. She is a talented politician who has exceeded expectations by representing her constituents in an unprecedented way,” he said.

Kaiser expressed the hope that she will continue to advocate the rights of the working class and represent the voice of the community in an effective way in her new role.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.