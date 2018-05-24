13 family members injured in head-on crash

SHIKARPUR: At least 13 members of a same family sustained critical injuries in a road accident on Wednesday within the jurisdiction of Napar-kot police station.

Reportedly, a passenger-wagon rammed into a tractor-trolley at national Shikarpur-Kandhkot road near Karampur Laro in Shikarpur. Consequently, 13 people were left injuries and shifted to the civil hospital in Shikarpur for medical emergency.

Meanwhile, the tractor-trolley driver had managed to escape from the scene.

The area police started investigation into the matter.

