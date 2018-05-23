My ouster halted country’s progress: Nawaz

ATTOCK: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that his sole objective as PM was to spread prosperity across Pakistan, but the process of development was halted by his ouster from premiership.

“I was working for the welfare of people, including those of Attock. The district faced prolonged spells of load shedding before, but it was PML-N, who put an end to it all. Despite my services, I was ousted and the spell of progress was halted,” Nawaz said while speaking at a PML-N rally in Attock.

He continued that due to efforts of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Attock has become a more prosperous district than Punjab. In comparison, he added, the PTI-administered KP province was deprived of development due to “deceptive” nature of party leader Imran Khan.

The ex-PM continued that the PTI believed that it would put an end to Nawaz’s politics once and for all by conspiring against him, but the rival faction would fail in the general elections since the public would only vote for “Sher“, the former premier stated.

Nawaz said that the PML-N government, during its ongoing tenure, spread a network of roads, put an end to terrorism and restored peace in Karachi, but still the former PM was ousted for not accepting pay from his sons, he complained.