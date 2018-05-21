Police officer dies in hit-and-run case

SHIKARPUR: A police constable died on Sunday in a fatal hit-and-run accident at Shikarpur-Kandhkot Indus highway within the jurisdiction of Napar-kot Police Station.

According to police sources, the 30-year-old Abdul Rahim was on his way to police station when a speedy vehicle rammed into his motorcycle. He hurtled to the ground and succumbed to his severe injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspected driver managed to escape from the scene.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to the Taluka Hospital Khanpur for medico-legal formalities.

Subsequently, the police did not find any clue of the suspect while further investigation is underway.

Published in Daily Times, May 21ST 2018.