Temperature hits 42°C in Karachi as heat spell begins

The mercury level reached as high as 42°C on Saturday as forecasted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in an advisory sent to the authorities earlier in the month.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the lack of incoming sea breeze was the primary reason that would keep the temperature above 40°C in the next four to five days.

“The sea breeze may gain momentum pulling temperatures down slightly after the sun peaks and the evening starts blending into nightfall,” the forecast read.

Citizens have been advised to stay indoors during daytime and refrain from or postpone any outdoor activity unless absolutely necessary.

On the other hand, K-Electric, the metropolis’ sole supplier of electricity, has said that it was trying its best not to carry out loadshedding during Sehr and Iftar hours.

The power supplier further said that people should not label technical faults as load-shedding.

Meanwhile, multiple areas across Karachi are facing power cuts between three and seven hours in the past few weeks. A protest demonstration against outages was reported from Shamsi Society in Shah Faisal Town where tyres were burnt and roads blocked.

Separately, people residing in Nazimabad No 2 staged a demonstration against the lack of water supply in their area, leading to a road blockade.

