Criminal feudals

Sir: Yet another case has emerged in which the rich, powerful and privileged have made the poor and destitute the target of their cruelty. This time it has happened in DI Khan. A man was humiliated by being forced to wear a garland of shoes, and apologise to the influential feudals after rumours emerged that he had some sort of relationship with the feudals’ daughter.

Although Pakistan’s constitution guarantees the protection of every citizen’s human rights, it is the law of the jungle that has prevailed in this country for the past seven decades. The example above is actually quite tame, there are plenty of other stories that would make one’s skin crawl. Stories about poor villagers being subjected to torture, abuse and even murder by this country’s powerful feudal class. Let’s not forget to mention, most of the bricks in this country have been manufactured by slave labour, all for the profit of the aforementioned group of people.

Things cannot continue this way. The rich and mighty cannot continue humiliating and torturing the poor and week anytime they see fit. On the one hand our politicians raise a fuss about morality and Pakistan being a Muslim country, and on the other they have allowed such acts to continue unpunished for seven decades. This cannot be allowed, change must take place sooner rather than later because the day may not be far away when the weak and impoverished people’s frustration will boil over, bringing chaos and destruction.

Murtaza Hassan

Lahore

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.