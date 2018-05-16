Nepalese army chief calls upon COAS, lauds Pak counter-terror efforts

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Chief of Nepalese Army General Rajendra Chhetri on Wednesday at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

An Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said that matters of mutual interest including military to military relations, matters pertaining the overall regional security and measures to improve bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed.

The Nepalese army chief acknowledged and lauded the efforts of the Pakistan armed forces and the sacrifices rendered in the country’s war against terrorism and for stability in the region.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Nepalese army chief laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of country’s armed forces presented the guard of honour to the Nepalese Gen Chettri.