Senate Chairman appointed as acting President till May 24

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday took over as acting President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in absence of President Mamnoon Hussain.

Earlier, President Hussain departed to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and will be staying in the Kingdom till May 24.

Senate Chairman Sanjrani has been appointed as acting President until President Hussain returns to Pakistan.

As per Pakistan’s Constitution in absence of the President, the Senate Chairman acts as the President under Article 41. A notification was issued confirming that Sanjrani would presume responsibilities of the President till the time the incumbent president returns.

Article 41 of the Constitution states that ‘When the President, by any reason of ansence from Pakistan or any other cause, is unable to perform his functions, the Chairman or, if he too is absent or unable to perform the functions of the office of President, the Speaker of the National Assembly shall perform the functions of President until the President returns to Pakistan or, as the case may be, resumes his function.’