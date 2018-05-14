Applications urging the police to launch a case against former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif were registered with the police in nine different cities in the country.

The applications were registered in Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Mianwali, Vehari, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Narowal and Zafarwal on Sunday, and argued that Nawaz Sharif’s remarks were callous and hurt the sentiments of the Pakistani nation.

The applications further said that the former premier had thrice taken an oath of allegiance to the country, but had now betrayed Pakistan.

In an interview with the English newspaper Dawn, Nawaz Sharif had hinted that state elements in Pakistan might have been responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed nearly 170 people, and brought relations between Pakistan and India to a very low ebb.

Speaking to Cyril Almeida, Sharif said,

““Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

The PML-N, however, released a statement on Sunday that claimed that the Indian media had ‘grossly misinterpreted’ its leader’s statements.