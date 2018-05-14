PPP leader Rehman Malik urges Nawaz to retract ‘Dawn Leaks 2.0’ statements

LAHORE: Former interior minister and current Senator Rehman Malik demanded former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif redact the statements he made that alluded to the Pakistani state’s involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

PM Nawaz made the statements in an interview with Dawn editor Cyril Almeida, and claimed,

“Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

PPP leader Rehman Malik, on the other hand, refuted these claims and blamed India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for the attacks. He also called Nawaz Sharif’s remarks ‘ extremely irresponsible’ and asked the former prime minister to clarify what he meant by ‘state and non-state actors.’

Rehman Malik also expressed his view that the former PM’s remarks would pose new challenges for the country.