US drone kills two in Kurram

PESHAWAR: At least two suspected militants were killed in a drone strike in the Mata Sangar area of the federally administrated tribal areas of Pakistan Kurram Agency area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to reports a vehicle was targeted when a drone fired a missile in which two suspects were killed and the vehicle was badly destroyed in southern Kurram area of the Ghuzan Ghari 15Km away from the Durand-line of the Pak-Afghan border.

Political administration confirmed the attack and said that a drone fired two missile on a car in which the Haqqani network member Jamil-u-din along with one other member killed.

Source confirmed that Jamil-u-din along with four other comrades were present in the area when drone strike hit them but other four members left the premise before the drone strike.

Kurram Agency is one of the seven agencies of FATA where the law and order situation is tensed since a decade. On December 18 of this year a US drone targeted a compound in the Kurram Agency but no casualty was reported in the attack.

In October, a drone targeted the mountainous area of the Pak-Afghan border in which more than ten suspects were killed. The attack occurred after the Pakistan security forces freed a Canadian- American couple Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian partner Jushua Boyle along with their three kids which make hostages by the Taliban some 5 years ago in Afghanistan.

After the US president Donald Trump’s policy on Afghanistan formed in August of this year the drone strikes in kurram Agency increased since 3 months.

Haqqani network still not confirmed the death of Jamil-u-Din killed in drone attacks.

Published in Daily Times, December 27th 2017.